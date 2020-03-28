Akshay Kumar pledges to contribute Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund to help fight coronavirus pandemic

Amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world, claiming 28,240 lives and infecting 614,224 globally so far, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday pledged to contribute Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES Fund.
"This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai," Kumar tweeted.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi had appealed fellow Indians to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. "It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead," Modi said.
"The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations," he added
PM Modi expressed his gratitude towards Akshay Kumar after the actor made a donation of Rs 25 crore. "Great gesture @akshaykumar. Let’s keep donating for a healthier India," Modi wrote.
Meanwhile, after a 46-year-old woman, positive of novel coronavirus, suffering from Hypertension and Diabetes, died at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday, the death toll in the country rose to 21. The number of confirmed cases is fast-approaching the 1000 mark.
