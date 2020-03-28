Akshay Kumar pledges to contribute Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund to help fight coronavirus pandemic

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had appealed fellow Indians to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. "It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead," Modi said.

"The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations," he added

PM Modi expressed his gratitude towards Akshay Kumar after the actor made a donation of Rs 25 crore. "Great gesture @akshaykumar. Let’s keep donating for a healthier India," Modi wrote.