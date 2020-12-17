Period Leave Debate: Kareena Kapoor reveals how she's managed her work while menstruating

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The actress recently delved into the debate on ‘period leave’ and asserted that she’s managed her work around the days she was menstruating.

In an interview with ETimes, the 40-year-old said that everyone has a different endurance level to period cramps and if a woman cannot work on the days that she’s menstruating the company should understand.

"For instance, I might not get cramps, but I could not have possibly done certain songs when I had my periods, so I have managed my work around that,” she said.

Bebo thinks one has to section the day well enough to be able to balance work and personal life.

"When at work have 200 percent focus and when at home, be there physically and mentally," she told IANS.

She elaborated, “I think one has to section the day well enough to be able to balance both ends. When at work have 200% focus and when at home, be there physically and mentally. A good support system at home and work can make it easier. The more control you have over your hours, the less stressed you are likely to be.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor was last seen in 'Good Newwz' with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Most recently, the actor wrapped up shooting for her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan. She is also a part of Karan Johar's shelved film 'Takht'.