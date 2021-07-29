'People who don't have jobs...': Manoj Bajpayee has an epic reaction to Sunil Pal's 'gira hua insaan' and 'badtameez' comment

Comedian Sunil Pal recently called Manoj Bajpayee ‘badtameez, gira hua insaan’ and said that his popular Amazon Primes series 'The Family Man' is similar to pornographic content. Bajpayee reacted to Sunil's comments on Thursday and said that people who do not have jobs 'should meditate'.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Bajpaye laughed off comedian Sunil Pal's recent comments and had an epic comeback.

Hitting back at Sunil, he said that he understands the situation of people who don’t have jobs as he's been there too. "But, in these kinds of situations, people should meditate," he added.

For those unversed, Pal had taken a jibe at Manoj while reacting to actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra's arrest on charges related to alleged creation of pornographic films.

He called the arrest 'necessary' and blamed it on lack of censorship of web series.