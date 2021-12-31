'People were blackmailing': Ranvir Shorey shares hotel quarantine ordeal after revealing son's COVID-19 diagnosis on social media

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey, who is under quarantine at a hotel in Goa with his son Haroon, as the latter had earlier tested COVID positive, on Thursday, shared the unpleasant experience he underwent after he had revealed the diagnosis on social media.

On December 28, Ranvir had informed his followers that his son, whom he shares with Konkona Sen Sharma, tested positive for COVID-19 during routine RT-PCR testing they had undergone for the return flight from Goa to Mumbai. He had also shared that he and his son were asymptomatic and had quarantined themselves.

Today, the 'Lootcase' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared his quarantine ordeal by writing, "As a result of my SM post, meant for the common good, we were almost hounded out of our hotel room, where we were quarantining, due to other guests pressurising the hotel about us staying here. Society's capacity for unscientific discrimination has been on full display."

He further added, "People who wanted selfies until a day before were blackmailing the hotel for discounts and refunds, because we were in one of the rooms! Will always remember this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all."

Earlier, Ranvir had shared an update regarding his son's health. The actor wrote, "Update: He has retested positive, but I have tested negative. Good news is that #Covaxin works. Bad news is that we will have to remain isolated for the next week. What a welcome from 2022."

Meanwhile, India has reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases and 268 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's COVID-19 tally has risen to 34,822,040 while the death toll has mounted to 4,80,860. The country has conducted as many as 67.64 crore COVID-19 tests so far.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 08:41 AM IST