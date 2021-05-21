‘People wanted me to be hot’: Prachi Desai on saying no to 'big sexist films'

Prior to 'Rock On' in 2008, Prachi Desai, had a successful stint on television with her debut soap 'Kasamh Se'.

Later, a dance reality show catapulted her to stardom which landed her a few offers in Bollywood.

These included multi-starrers like 'Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai' and 'Bol Bachchan'. However, after 2016, the actress went MIA from the big screen.

This year, she made her debut in the web space with the murder mystery film, 'Silence... Can You Hear It', starring Manoj Bajpayee.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Prachi revealed why she was absent from showbiz all these years.

She said that she never wanted to do films that are sexist, adding that all people wanted from her is to be ‘hot’.

“I picked less work and I chose to stay away. I said no to some big, but very sexist films,” said Prachi.

In 2013, Prachi told PTI, "I think the industry is opening up to me. And it is high time it does. I am truly not the person I have been made up to be. I feel that industry can be unfair sometimes. When you are an outsider, people don't take you seriously.”

'Silence... Can You Hear It' show Prachi essay the role of a police officer.

The film traces the story of the mysterious disappearance of a woman. As she prepares to leave her house, a tragedy befalls following which the woman disappears only to have her corpse turn up a day later, discovered by trekkers.

Produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Arjun Mathur in pivotal roles, along with Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik.