'People want content': Jaaved Jaaferi on rumours of son Meezaan dating Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaaved Jafferry's son Meezan have been in the news for their rumoured relationship.
The rumours of their relationship first sparked off when they were spotted together in town for a movie date.
The two have also been seen dropping cheeky comments and showering praises on each other on social media.
However, Meezan's father, actor Jaaved Jaaferi has rubbished the rumours and said that they are just 'good friends'.
In an interview with the the 'Dhamaal' actor said, "People want content. Being good friends with somebody is considered to be something else always. These children have grown up together, my daughter (Alaviaa) and Navya have been friends since school. They have a common group of friends."
He further added that Meezan and Saif Ali Khan's daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan, were also in the same school and used to 'come home, hang around till 3 am'.
"It is convenient to link them up as they are always together," he reiterated.
In 2019, refuting all the rumours, Meezaan had told Mumbai Mirror, "We're from the same friends' circle, she is my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in a relationship with anyone."
On the work front, the Junior Jaffrey was last seen romancing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal in 'Malaal'.
He is all set to play the lead in Priyadarshan directorial 'Hungama 2'. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and south actor Pranitha Subhash.
Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda who recently completed her graduation has turned an entrepreneur and launched her healthcare platform - Aara Health.