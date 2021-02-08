'People want content': Jaaved Jaaferi on rumours of son Meezaan dating Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaaved Jafferry's son Meezan have been in the news for their rumoured relationship.

The rumours of their relationship first sparked off when they were spotted together in town for a movie date.

The two have also been seen dropping cheeky comments and showering praises on each other on social media.

However, Meezan's father, actor Jaaved Jaaferi has rubbished the rumours and said that they are just 'good friends'.