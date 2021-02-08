'People used to call me names': Remo D'Souza opens up on facing racism due to his skin colour

Choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D-Souza is all set to bankroll Prem Soni's forthcoming project 'Laila Manju'.

According to reports, 'Laila Manju' touches upon two subjects - racism, and the issues faced by the LGBTQ community.

Remo, while speaking to the Times of India said that he had faced racism and prejudice due to his skin colour since childhood.

He said, “It is a subject that I have dealt with very closely and experienced it whenever I travelled abroad.”

The 46-year-old added that people used to call him names, but he’d ignore because he thought it was of the way he looked.

He said that eventually he understood that it was wrong that him letting them say all of that was even worse.

“Now, I stand up for it and won't take it from anyone. I also think those comments on my skin colour pushed me to become who I am today so that no one could ever call me those names again,” he added.

Last year, D'Souza was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty.

Remo rose to fame as a choreographer, before making his transition into filmmaking with 'F.A.L.T.U' in 2011. He went on to helm 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' (2013), 'ABCD 2' (2015) and 'Race 3' (2018). His last directorial 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, opened in 2020.

Meanwhile, 'Laila Manju' revolves around two British-born Punjabi boys who, in a bid to save their heritage restaurant in Southall, must participate in London's most popular beauty contest.

The film features Shashank Vyas of "Balika Vadhu" fame, Abhimanyu Tomar and Miss India Diva 2018 Nehal Chudasama. It also features Iulia Vântur, Farida Jalal, Jimmy Sheirgill, Niki Aneja Walia, Rajit Kapur, Mahesh Manjrekar, VJ Andy, and Jesse Lever in pivotal roles.