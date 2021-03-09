People used to call me 'flatscreen': Ananya Panday recalls facing criticism even before entering Bollywood

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently recalled the criticism she faced even before entering the film industry. The 'Student of the Year 2' actor said that she would get a lot of nasty comments from people about being thin. Panday said that because of these comments she started doubting herself.

“I don’t remember the exact time but I remember there used to be pictures of me with my parents (Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey). At that time, I wasn’t an actor. I would go out with my parents and as I said, I was very thin. People used to say I look like a boy, a flatscreen and all those kinds of things,” she said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

“At that time, it did hurt because those are the times when you are forming your self-confidence and you are learning to love yourself. And then, when you feel like someone else is pulling you down, you start doubting yourself, the way you look and everything. But I feel like now, slowly, I am reaching a point where I am just focussing on accepting myself,” she added.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor had in 2019 launched a campaign titled 'So Positive', which aimed to tackle cyberbullying. The initiative aimed at spreading awareness about social media bullying and introduced measures that can be taken by the victims in order to deal with it.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in 'Liger', which co-stars starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film will be released theatrically in the country on September 9.

Panday will also be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s domestic noir.