'People asked me why my butt is big': Ileana D'cruz on being constantly body shamed

Bollywood actress Ileana D'cruz recently opened up about battling sexism and body-shaming. She also revealed the prejudices and typecasting she had to face in the industry.

Ileana said that she went through body-shaming right from the time she was 12 years old.

In an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Ileana said, that she had just hit puberty and was growing up when she was hit with weird comments like - 'Oh My God, why is your butt so big?.'

The Barfi actress said that it takes a lot of inner strength to convince oneself that what they are saying doesn’t matter. She also said that 'your opinion about yourself is what matters the most'.

Ileana further stated that things have not changed over the years and every day she gets at least 10 messages on social media platforms about body shaming.

The actress went on to say that she has grown to accept herself and not listen to what other people have to say, but it is still a work in progress.

In 2017, Ileana had first opened up about her body image issues, and since then, she has been vocal about it. She has been using social media to share moments of her journey towards accepting her body.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in The Big Bull in which she played the role of a journalist. She will be next seen in Unfair & Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda.

Ileana had made her way into people’s heart with her amazing performance in films like Barfi, Rustom and Raid to name a few.