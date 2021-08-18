Advertisement

While Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is being lauded for depicting the story of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra's bravery in the film “Shershaah”, his co-star Sahil Vaid regrets doing to patriotic drama.

Sahil, who essays the role of Batra’s best friend Sunny in the film told Zoom that he appreciates Dharma Productions hiring him for the same, he would've preferred to play a soldier instead.

Sahil said that he figured that it was a small role and told the director to give him one with a uniform.

He said, “The director was convinced I was best suited to play Sunny. I owe Dharma a lot. They gave me ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ as well as ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’ and this was in a way of me saying thank you."

He further added that the film is garnering rave reviews but a lot of actors who "set aside their egos" and did smaller roles to pay tribute to Batra aren't being talked about.

"I am realising I should not have done this movie; people are not even talking about what I have done in the film," said Sahil.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, "Shershaah" is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

The film also stars Kiara Advani who essays the role of Batra's ladylove Dimple Cheema.

Talking about the right casting of the film, Vishnuvardhan had told IANS: "Once you see the film, you'll understand why the casting has been done the way it has been done because we had certain images of the real and reel people as we were more close and as genuine as could be to the story and characters that lived."

