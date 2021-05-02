'People are dying, uncle is busy promoting his movie': Salman Khan announces advance booking of 'Radhe' in UAE, gets trolled

Soon after the tweet, several Twitter users lashed out at Khan for promoting his upcoming film amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

A user wrote, "@BeingSalmanKhan You are worried for your movie in this extremely critical phase where your countrymen are dying in scores? How Disgusting!"

"Whole country is going through a bad situation due to Covid, people are dying.. And this uncle busy promoting his movie... Be home.. Be safe guys. Don't go to theater's please this Khan uncle will not come to save you," commented another

Here are a few reactions: