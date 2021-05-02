'People are dying, uncle is busy promoting his movie': Salman Khan announces advance booking of 'Radhe' in UAE, gets trolled

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received flak after he announced that advance booking for his upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' has started in the United Arab Emirates.
"#Radhe ki advance bookings ho gayi hain shuru for the UAE. Milte hain theatres mein (advance bookings for Radhe have started for the UAE. See you in theatres). Stay safe!" the actor wrote addressing his UAE fans.
Salman shared his note on the microblogging site along with a poster of the film featuring him with actress Disha Patani.
Soon after the tweet, several Twitter users lashed out at Khan for promoting his upcoming film amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
A user wrote, "@BeingSalmanKhan You are worried for your movie in this extremely critical phase where your countrymen are dying in scores? How Disgusting!"
"Whole country is going through a bad situation due to Covid, people are dying.. And this uncle busy promoting his movie... Be home.. Be safe guys. Don't go to theater's please this Khan uncle will not come to save you," commented another
Here are a few reactions:
Although the Prabhu Deva-directed action drama will release on the big screen in many countries abroad, it is unlikely to keep its date with a theatrical release in India given the current Covid situation, which has forced closure of cinema halls. With less than a fortnight to go for the film's release, Salman fans in India will have to watch the film digitally. The film will simultaneously release on May 13 on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex.
