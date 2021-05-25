'People are doing a lot of work behind the scenes': Huma Qureshi on celebs being trolled amid COVID-19 pandemic

Actress Huma Qureshi addressed the online hate celebrities have been receiving for not contributing towards COVID-19 relief and said that people need to understand that some are doing a lot of work behind the scenes.
Huma, who joined hands with an organisation to set up hospital facility with 100 beds, said that she was surprised when several industry colleagues secretly contributed to her fundraiser.
In an interview with Film Companion, Huma said, "For my fundraiser, I messaged a lot of people. I know that in our industry, there are a lot of people who do good things, but don’t announce it to the world. I messaged people that I am doing this and please support us. They did not reply to me. So I thought, ‘It is okay, maybe they have ignored.’ They have quietly gone and generously donated to the charity, and I found out only later."
The actress said that there are celebrities who do not want 'any kind of fanfare' and people should realise that they are doing a lot of work behind the scenes.
Qureshi recently joined hands with Save the Children - a global child rights organisation to help Delhi fight the second wave of the pandemic.
She detailed the initiative by stating that this drive will be working towards building a temporary hospital facility in the national capital that will have 100 beds along with an oxygen plant.
The project also aims to provide medical kits to patients for treatment at home that will include consultation with a doctor and psychosocial therapist to ensure that the patient makes a full recovery.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma Qureshi will be soon making her Hollywood debut with the upcoming Zack Snyder's thriller movie 'Army of the Dead'. Apart from that, she also has Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bell Bottom' in the pipeline.
