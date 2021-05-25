'People are doing a lot of work behind the scenes': Huma Qureshi on celebs being trolled amid COVID-19 pandemic

Actress Huma Qureshi addressed the online hate celebrities have been receiving for not contributing towards COVID-19 relief and said that people need to understand that some are doing a lot of work behind the scenes.

Huma, who joined hands with an organisation to set up hospital facility with 100 beds, said that she was surprised when several industry colleagues secretly contributed to her fundraiser.

In an interview with Film Companion, Huma said, "For my fundraiser, I messaged a lot of people. I know that in our industry, there are a lot of people who do good things, but don’t announce it to the world. I messaged people that I am doing this and please support us. They did not reply to me. So I thought, ‘It is okay, maybe they have ignored.’ They have quietly gone and generously donated to the charity, and I found out only later."