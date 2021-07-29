'Peed a little while sneezing, couldn't stay away from pizza': Kareena Kapoor spills the beans on her pregnancy

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently launcher her book 'Pregnancy Bible', took to her Instagram to reveal details of her pregnancy experience. Bebo has two sons with her husband Saif Ali Khan, four-year-old Taimur and baby Jeh who was born in February this year.

Kareena, on Tuesday, took to her Instagram story and shared 'Bebo's Pregnancy Bingo' which included things she went through during her pregnancies.

Asking her friends and followers to join in and tick on the things they experienced, Karena wrote: "My next story pretty much sums up most of the things I went through during both my pregnancies."