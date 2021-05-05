Payal Rohatgi breaks down as she reacts to WB violence, Kangana's Twitter suspension; blames PM Modi

Model-actor Payal Rohatgi, whose Twitter account was suspended last year, has reacted to Twitter suspending Kangana Ranaut's account and called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not protecting supporters.

In an IGTV video, Payal is seen breaking down in tears as she talks about the post-poll violence after Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' win over the BJP in West Bengal.

Calling for President's Rule in the state, Payal is seen asking PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to intervene and 'save the innocent Hindu BJP workers being killed and gang-raped in Bengal'.

