Payal Rohatgi breaks down as she reacts to WB violence, Kangana's Twitter suspension; blames PM Modi

Model-actor Payal Rohatgi, whose Twitter account was suspended last year, has reacted to Twitter suspending Kangana Ranaut's account and called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not protecting supporters.
In an IGTV video, Payal is seen breaking down in tears as she talks about the post-poll violence after Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' win over the BJP in West Bengal.
Calling for President's Rule in the state, Payal is seen asking PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to intervene and 'save the innocent Hindu BJP workers being killed and gang-raped in Bengal'.
In another video, the actor is also seen taking a jibe at her haters and Kangana Ranaut's critics who accuse them of 'spreading negativity and hatred.'
"Payal spreads hate? Kangana spreads hate? What did Kangana do? She was just sharing information about what's happening in Bengal and telling people what has happened is wrong. The way Hindus are being attacked, the way women are being gang-raped... what is this happening? And, we are wrong, we are spreading hated?" she says in the clip.
"But, Sonu Sood is a good man because he talks about oxygen cylinders. Sonu Sood is telling people to buy oxygen cylinders and talks about being brand ambassadors to companies. That's why Sonu Sood is a good man. We are saying stop raping women, stop torturing Hindus, so we are bad?" she adds.
For the unversed, Payal Rohatgi's Twitter account got suspended last year in July after a series of controversial tweets.
Meanwhile, Kangana's Twitter on Tuesday permanently suspended Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, saying she had repeatedly violated its rules on "hateful conduct and abusive behaviour".
Ranaut, known for her often inflammatory tweets, had posted several messages following TMC's win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for President's Rule in the state, she had also blamed Banerjee for the violence and called her unpublishable names.
