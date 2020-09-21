Payal Ghosh's 2018 tweet on ‘rape’ goes viral amid MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap

eport by Actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. She took to Twitter and wrote that the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director was sexually inappropriate towards her.
The 30-year-old actor tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against Kashyap.
"@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Please help!" Ghosh wrote.
In a video released to ABN Telugu, Ghosh claimed that the incident happened in 2014-2015.
Now, an old tweet of Ghosh from 2018 has resurfaced online.
“Nobody rape here, they try to take chance if you are not comfortable, walk away as simple, no need to make so much drama,” wrote Payal, as per a report by Times of India.
Meanwhile, Ghosh said that she will file an FIR against Kashyap at Oshiwara Police Station by today evening.
The 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actor said that her advocate Nitin Satpute will also be writing to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to provide security, as there is a threat to her life.
In an interview with ANI, Ghosh talked about her meeting with Kashyap and said, “Five years ago, I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me."
"I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him,” she added.
Talking about the filmmaker getting support from actors, she said, "There are many people who have supported Anurag Kashyap because of their bread and butter and their family run because of him so they will definitely talk in support of him."
Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he said.
Earlier in the day Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani rejected "the false allegations of sexual misconduct" levied against his client, terming it "completely false, malicious and dishonest".
