Payal Ghosh's 2018 tweet on ‘rape’ goes viral amid MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap

eport by Actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. She took to Twitter and wrote that the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director was sexually inappropriate towards her.

The 30-year-old actor tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against Kashyap.

"@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Please help!" Ghosh wrote.

In a video released to ABN Telugu, Ghosh claimed that the incident happened in 2014-2015.