Payal Ghosh to lodge FIR against Anurag Kashyap over alleged sexual assault

Soon after the allegations leveled, there was a social media outrage questioning its authenticity as she took over five years to accuse Kashyap of sexual assault. Advocate Nitin Satpute, who will be representing Ghosh and filing an FIR on Monday, he explained that her silence for so long is attributable to the warning she received from well-wishers who prophesied that her career would be over if she went public with her allegations against Kashyap, as she stated in her series of tweets.

Ghosh, who made her Bollywood debut with Rishi Kapoor starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi in 2017, also claimed that Kashyap had bragged about his connection with numerous film industry veterans and being intimate with a number of female artistes.

Kashyap, on the other hand, has refuted all the allegations pitted against him by Ghosh, stating that the video was testimony of "how much truth and false" there is. His lawyer Priyanka Khimani released an official statement on his behalf which stated that her client has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him.