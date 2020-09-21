Payal Ghosh to lodge FIR against Anurag Kashyap over alleged sexual assault

Mumbai: Two days after film and television actress Payal Ghosh took to Twitter to state that she was sexually assaulted by director Anurag Kashyap, she is most likely to register a First Information Report (FIR) at Oshiwara police station on Monday. The FIR will be lodged by the actress' lawyer Nitin Satpute, on behalf of Ghosh, giving it a legal sanctity to her very serious allegations.
On Saturday, Ghosh had tweeted, while tagging the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM office's official handle, "Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!" During an interview to a regional channel, Ghosh had claimed that the incident occurred between 2014 and 2015.
Soon after the allegations leveled, there was a social media outrage questioning its authenticity as she took over five years to accuse Kashyap of sexual assault. Advocate Nitin Satpute, who will be representing Ghosh and filing an FIR on Monday, he explained that her silence for so long is attributable to the warning she received from well-wishers who prophesied that her career would be over if she went public with her allegations against Kashyap, as she stated in her series of tweets.
Ghosh, who made her Bollywood debut with Rishi Kapoor starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi in 2017, also claimed that Kashyap had bragged about his connection with numerous film industry veterans and being intimate with a number of female artistes.
Kashyap, on the other hand, has refuted all the allegations pitted against him by Ghosh, stating that the video was testimony of "how much truth and false" there is. His lawyer Priyanka Khimani released an official statement on his behalf which stated that her client has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)