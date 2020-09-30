Payal Ghosh shares 'deleted' MeToo tweets; netizens accuse her of 'photoshopping'

Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment in 2014, recently took to Twitter to share screenshots of her tweets from the MeToo movement, which were allegedly deleted by her manager and family. However, the actor is being accused of 'photshopping' the screenshots.

On Tuesday evening, the actor, in order to prove that she had tried to tweet about her ordeal earlier but was silenced, took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted: "My few posts during #metoo movement which was been deleted by my manager and family ., I will make sure to rename #metooindia to something else because #metooindia is fake and slave to influential people."