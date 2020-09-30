Payal Ghosh shares 'deleted' MeToo tweets; netizens accuse her of 'photoshopping'

Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment in 2014, recently took to Twitter to share screenshots of her tweets from the MeToo movement, which were allegedly deleted by her manager and family. However, the actor is being accused of 'photshopping' the screenshots.
On Tuesday evening, the actor, in order to prove that she had tried to tweet about her ordeal earlier but was silenced, took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted: "My few posts during #metoo movement which was been deleted by my manager and family ., I will make sure to rename #metooindia to something else because #metooindia is fake and slave to influential people."
"My mangerger’s message to my family because he was scared of Bollywood’s dalle," she wrote in another tweet and shared a screenshot of the alleged conversation.
After her post garnered attention on Twitter, several users pointed out the date mentioned at the bottom of the tweets. As per the screenshots, the tweets dated to 2561 BE.
Reacting to the same, a user commented, "Am not able to get the year in your pic... Can you throw some light pls"
"So you used a time machine to tweet in year 2561 and then back to 2020 to delete the tweet? So busy photoshopping that didn't care to fix the year... Should have asked @BJP4India for more money to hire professionals," wrote another user.
Here are a few reactions:
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have issued summons to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in connection with the sexual harassment charges levelled against him by Payal.
Last week, Payal filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station in the city, accusing him of sexual misconduct in 2014.
In an interview with IANS, Payal claimed that Anurag Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her. Kashyap has denied all allegations.
