Payal Ghosh calls MeToo movement 'fake'; says 'all the accused got a clean chit'

Actress Payal Ghosh on Saturday termed the MeToo movement in India as fake. The actress, who has levelled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has also questioned the authenticity of the movement that started two years ago in the country.

"All the accused got a clean chit in the #Metooindia movement. So it deems the accuser to be false. Why are they not punished for harassment then? Where is the truth. Up in the air. Why are those women not behind the bars for false accusations, as the accuser got a clean sheet?" Payal wrote on her verified Twitter account.