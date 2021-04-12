Pavail Gulati to play Amitabh Bachchan's son in Vikas Bahl's 'Goodbye'

An ecstatic Pavail, who began shooting for the movie today, shared, "Goodbye is a very special film for me with my very special friends. Absolutely thrilled and excited to be part of it. What makes it even more special is to get an opportunity to work with a legend like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir again. It is indeed an amazing feeling."

The actor further said, "This is my second collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, Ekta and Ruchikaa and I couldn't be happier about this reunion. Can't wait to embark on this exciting journey and I'm certain it's going to be a fun riot shooting with Rashmika and Amitabh sir."

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film went on floors recently in Mumbai. 'Goodbye' is a Good Co. production, and is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment.

Apart from 'Goodbye', Pavail has 'Dobaaraa' in the pipeline, which also stars Taaspee Pannu. He will also be seen in 'Janhit Mein Jaari', co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha.