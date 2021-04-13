Patralekhaa's father passes away; Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor and others offer condolences

Bollywood actress Patralekhaa's father has passed away, the 'CityLIghts' actress revealed on Monday.
She took to her Instagram handle to share the tragic news with her fans and penned down an emotional note.
Mourning the demise of her father, Patralekha wrote: "I am angry I am sad I am at a loss of words.. This pain this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything.. Papa...."
"I love you we will always be a part of you and you will always live through us. I hope I can make you proud. Thank you for giving us this wonderful life. You always worked that extra mile so we could have a better life," she added.
The heart touching note further read: "You were the best father the best husband . You loved your work and you were just the best at it. All your friends have been telling me that you were a great friend, a philosopher and a guide to them..
See you Papa on the other side... I love you."
Actors Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor and Saqib Saleem were among the others who took to the comments section to offer condolences.
Sonam commented, "So sorry for your loss Patrelekha. All my love."
"So sorry for your loss. Sending love and strength," wrote former film critic Rajeev Masand, COO at Dharma agency.
Filmmaker Farah Khan's comment read: "Patra he will always be watching over u ..n the kind of person I know u to be , ur dad must be already so proud."
On the work front, the 'CityLights' actress has featured in films like 'Love Games', 'Badnaam Gali' and 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'.
