Patralekhaa's father passes away; Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor and others offer condolences

Bollywood actress Patralekhaa's father has passed away, the 'CityLIghts' actress revealed on Monday.

She took to her Instagram handle to share the tragic news with her fans and penned down an emotional note.

Mourning the demise of her father, Patralekha wrote: "I am angry I am sad I am at a loss of words.. This pain this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything.. Papa...."

"I love you we will always be a part of you and you will always live through us. I hope I can make you proud. Thank you for giving us this wonderful life. You always worked that extra mile so we could have a better life," she added.

The heart touching note further read: "You were the best father the best husband . You loved your work and you were just the best at it. All your friends have been telling me that you were a great friend, a philosopher and a guide to them..

See you Papa on the other side... I love you."