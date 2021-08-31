Patralekhaa pens heartfelt birthday wish for beau Rajkummar Rao, latter says 'I love you'

Actor Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 37th birthday on Tuesday.

On the special occasion, Rajkummar's girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post for him.

"Happy Birthday @rajkummar_rao. You know what you mean to me. I always wish that you outdo yourself in every character that you play because I know that's what you wish for yourself. Thank you for being rock solid through this difficult period. I love you. Baki baatein Instagram par nahi ghar par," she wrote.

Alongside the note, Patralekhaa posted a picture, wherein the two look adorable as they pose for a loved-up click against the backdrop of pink Bougainvillea trees.

Responding to her post, the actor commented, "I love you."

Many other celebrities from the Indian film industry wished the 'Trapped' star on his birthday.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who shared screen space with Rajkummar in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', posted a sweet wish for the latter.

"Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao. Phaadta chalo re," he wrote on Instagram Story.

Sonam Kapoor, who co-starred with Rajkummar Rao in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', shared a photo from the movie's promotions.

"Happy happy birthday Raj. Here's hoping your next trip around the sun has a lot of happiness and love in store for you! Big hug," she captioned the image.

Actors Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma among others have also wished Rajkummar on his birthday.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 04:48 PM IST