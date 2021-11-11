PatRaj Wedding: Patralekhaa's sister shares an 'intimate footage'; watch video

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been tight-lipped about their marriage. However, according to several media reports, they are all set to tie the knot on November 11.

Amid the reports of their wedding in Chandigarh, bride-to-be Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha has now dropped intimate footage from the wedding.

Taking to her Instagram story, Parnalekha shared a hilarious video of Rakhi Sawant who was grooving on the song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'.

While it was a quirky video, Parnalekha, being the bride’s sister, could relate to Rakhi’s enthusiasm. "Intimate footage of me from the #patraj wedding," she captioned the video.

Here's the original video shared by Rakhi:

According to a report by ETimes, the couple is expected to marry in a traditional ceremony in Chandigarh. It was earlier reported that the wedding venue is Jaipur, however, media reports now state that they will get hitched in Chandigarh.

Reportedly, their wedding will be an intimate affair. Also, they have invited only select guests from the film industry.

The duo has been dating since 2010. They have also been living together for quite some time.

In an earlier interaction with Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa said that she first saw Rajkummar on screen in Dibakar Banerjee’s 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', which released in 2010.

“I thought that the weird guy he played in the film, was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished,” she said.

Even Rajkummar was left spellbound when he first saw Patralekhaa in a TV commercial, "He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic," the actress revealed.

The duo acted together in Hansal Mehta’s ‘CityLights’.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:22 PM IST