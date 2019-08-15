‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress Vidya Sinha passes away at 71

Actress Vidya Sinha who was hospitalized in Mumbai last week passed away on Thursday. The late actress was kept under critical care after suffering from a cardiac arrest. She was 71 and her career spanning 45 years in film and TV industry.

Vidya earlier was diagnosed with both, lung and cardiac disorders. The lung disorder was diagnosed a few years ago which aggravated over time. She suffered from a cardiac disorder which has added complication to her other health issues. Sources revealed, ‘Vidya was advised to undergo angiography but her relatives who are attending to her were not too keen on the idea.’

She is best known for her work in films like 'Rajnigandha', 'Chhoti Se Baat', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', and ‘Safed Jhoot' amongst others. After a hiatus of 14 years, Vidya then returned to movies with Salman Khan starrer Bodyguard and later was also seen in Television shows like 'Kkavyanjali', 'Qubool Hai' and more recently, 'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala'.