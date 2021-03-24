Pathan: Music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for the fifth time

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, on Wednesday, confirmed that the iconic music duo - Vishal and Shekhar - are reuniting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his upcoming action-thriller 'Pathan', which is being produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Reacting to a report, which claimed that Vishal-Shekhar are lucky for SRK, the composer tweeted: "No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big!

The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk!

More importantly, we're all working towards a kickass film with great songs!

#Pathan #VishalAndShekhar #SiddharthAnand @yrf @ShekharRavjiani"