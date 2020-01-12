Pataudis get mobbed: Saif Ali Khan pulls down a fan's arm, Taimur calls for 'amma' Kareena

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the airport with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on Sunday. The Pataudis were snapped by paparazzi at the arrival gate as they walked towards their car. Saif, Kareena and their 3-year-old son Taimur, undoubtedly have a huge fan base and get a lot of public attention. The royal family of b-town, however, got mobbed by their fans at the airport.

In the video, Saif can be seen walking out of the airport with wife Kareena and Taimur. In the start of the video we see Saif and Kareena, happily obliging to fans as they try to take selfies with the actors. Things go out of hands when fans start surrounding them, holding their phones up for selfies. A concerned Saif picks Tim Tim in his arms as he tries to make his way out, while Kareena is still stuck with fans around her. A fan can then be seen following the actor, trying to constantly take pictures. Saif then loses his calm and pulls his arm down as poor Taimur calls for 'amma', Kareena.

The video is going viral on the internet and netizens took to the comments section to share their opinions. A user wrote, "Seriously .. People are irritating sometimes ..if he don't want to click any pictures as you can he is carrying his son so it's completely fine, public should respect their privacy".

"Why do people behave mad..just give them some space especially when they have there kid in hand," wrote another.