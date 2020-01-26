Pataudi prince Taimur celebrates Republic Day in a cute ethnic look

Kareena decided to take Taimur out for a Peppa Pig show on Saturday. In the fun-filled pictures that are doing rounds on the internet, Kareena and Tim Tim can be seen having a blast at the show. The mother-son duo can be seen twinning in blue.

The pictures were shared by producer Deepshikha Deshmukh on Instagram and the internet can't get over how adorable the two look. Tim can be seen shaking hands with the animated character and it looks like he's having a fan moment. Meanwhile, Kareena can be seen posing for the pictures.

Take a look here: