Pataudi prince Taimur celebrates Republic Day in a cute ethnic look

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s baby boy Taimur Ali Khan also joined in among other celebs to greet his fans on the occasion of Republic Day. The Pataudi prince was seen with his caretaker surrounded by kids, waving the tri-colour with great enthusiasm.
Taimur, who is also a fashion forward just like his mom, lived up to the patriotic spirit and donned a cute ethnic ensemble. He wore a light blue kurta paired with white pants. The little munchkin also hoisted the Indian flag.
Kareena decided to take Taimur out for a Peppa Pig show on Saturday. In the fun-filled pictures that are doing rounds on the internet, Kareena and Tim Tim can be seen having a blast at the show. The mother-son duo can be seen twinning in blue.
The pictures were shared by producer Deepshikha Deshmukh on Instagram and the internet can't get over how adorable the two look. Tim can be seen shaking hands with the animated character and it looks like he's having a fan moment. Meanwhile, Kareena can be seen posing for the pictures.
Take a look here:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)