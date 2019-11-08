Pataudi prince Taimur Ali Khan is a 'Nanha munna rahi, desh ka sipahi'

India's cutest baby boy Taimur Ali Khan is making us go 'awe' yet again!
This lil munchkin was spotted with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan at Mumbai airport. Kareena Kapoor Khan left for Chandigarh for the first schedule Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' With Taimur. The two are often spotted at the airport travelling together.
Taimur Ali Khan was spotted at the airport with Kareena Kapoor Khan and the pictures are proof that the Pataudi prince is a 'nanha munna rahi, desh ka sipahi'.
Have a look at this cute munchkin sporting a sweatshirt with American stars and stripes but still holding on to Indian tricolour.
While, Taimur managed to look as cute as ever, Kareena Kapoor Khan is giving us major fashion goals. A working mother, busy shooting for her upcoming movie, travelling with her two years old and looking this good? We could never!
Kareena went for a classic denims and shirt look. She added a denim jacket and completed the look with suede heels and a pair of black sunglases.
