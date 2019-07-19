Pataudi Cousins Taimur and Inaaya spreading cuteness on the internet!

New Delhi: The Pataudi cousins, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, taking a stroll together, is perhaps the most delightful thing you will see on Internet today and the two will, for sure, make you go aww! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's little munchkin will turn 2 this year and Taimur seems to be taking all brotherly responsibilities as he holds his cousin's hand.

Kunal Kemmu shared the adorable snap of the two walking on the grass and captioned "Tim and Inni."