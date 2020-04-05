Pasta la vista: Kareena Kapoor flaunts handmade pasta jewellery made by Taimur

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday shared a glimpse of Taimur's creativity. The actor wore a pasta necklace made exclusively by little Tim-Tim as they practice self-isolation amid the 21-day government-imposed lockdown.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared her picture sporting a smile on her face while she showcases the pasta made necklace. The 'Jab We Met' actor is seen sporting a no-makeup look while she clicks the adorable capture.

The 'Good Newwz' actor shared a caption accompanying the post that reads, "Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan #QuaranTimDiaries." Taimur's artwork received immediate attention from followers in the form of likes and comments. The post garnered comments by celebrity followers including Amrita Arora, who commented: "Stun "(along with a heart emoji).