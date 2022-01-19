Parveen Babi Death Anniversary: 5 best movies of the glamourous actress

Born as Parveen Moammed Ali, Parveen Babi is considered one of the most glamorous actresses in the history of Indian cinema. She was born on April 4, 1949, and had a cinematic career spanning 15 years.

The actress made her debut with 1973's 'Charitra' and had a number of successful films alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Babi was the first Indian star to be featured on the cover of the Asia edition of Time magazine in 1976.

Babi was best known for her roles in Hindi films in the 1970s and early 1980s. Throughout her career, she was known as a glamorous fashion icon, and was one of the highest-paid actresses.

At the peak of her career, Babi left the film industry. She travelled on spiritual journeys across various countries and was later rumoured to have been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

On January 22, 2005, she was found dead after her residential society secretary alerted police that she had not collected deliveries from her doorstep for three days. She died from organ failure and diabetes.

Here are 5 best movies of the actress:

Charitra (1973)

Parveen plays a girl who is compelled to sleep with her father’s creditor who impregnates her and refuses to own up to the child. From the beginning, it was clear she wouldn’t fit into the typical Sati Savitri mould.

Deewaar (1975)

Babi did a string of very successful films with Amitabh Bachchan including 'Amar Akbar Anthony' where she played the character Jenny. In 'Deewaar', she played the liberated unfettered unorthodox Anita.

Chandi Sona (1977)

Sanjay Khan's treasure-hunt film had Babi in that legendary Cleopatra get-up which Time magazine saw and put on their cover. In the movie, a group of people of Indian origin live on an island which contains a tomb of Shahenshah Chandi Sona which is believed to contain jewelry, diamonds and gold.

Ashanti (1982)

Often referred to Bollywood's 'Charlie's Angels', stars Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi and Parveen Babi whooping it up in style. Babi seemed to enjoy the role of a gun-toting, karate-wielding kickass female hero.

Yeh Nazdeekiyan (1982)

In 1982, she worked with Hrishikesh Mukherjee for the first time in 'Rang Birangi'. During the same year she played the Other Woman in three films: Eshmayeel Shroff’s 'Dil Aakhir Dil Hai', J Om Prakash’s 'Arpan' and Vinod Pandey’s 'Yeh Nazdeekiyan' where she played a hot model Kiran who steals Shabana Azmi’s husband but returns him back when she realises she doesn’t want to be branded a homebreaker.

