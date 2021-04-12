'Parveen Babi believed in sexual fidelity...': Kabir Bedi on why he ended 'open marriage' with ex-wife Protima

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi's long-awaited autobiography 'Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor' is all set to hit the bookshelves.

In his memoir, the actor talks about his 'open marriage' with Odissi dancer Protima Gupta, the reason they decided to part ways and also his affair with late actress Parveen Babi.

In the excerpts published by a leading daily read, Kabir talks about how his marriage with Protima failed after 'a lack of intimacy' between them.

"Our open marriage may have seemed like a good idea at first. In the end, it only caused me greater anxiety. It had led to a lack of intimacy between us. I didn’t feel the love that I wanted, the caring and sharing I needed. Nor was I able to give it. The old magic had gone. I was feeling alone, empty and dejected," he says in the book.

For the unversed, Kabir and Protima, parents to actress Pooja Bedi, got divorced in 1977.