Party like Pataudis: Cost of per night at this Swiss hotel can get you a Royal Enfield Bullet

A close observation shows that the Pataudi-Kapoor clan stayed at the popular Hotel Olden. From exquisite cuisines to peaceful and elegant rooms, the royal family of Indian, wouldn’t settle for anything less. That being said, the cost per night at this luxury abode goes above Rs 1 Lakh. In the same price range, you can buy a brand new Royal Enfield Bullet bike.

On work front, Kareena is yet to watch her recent release Good Newwz, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Furthermore she will be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.

Meanwhile Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu.