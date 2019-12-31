Party like Pataudis: Cost of per night at this Swiss hotel can get you a Royal Enfield Bullet

It's that time of the year when Bollywood stars fly out of India on vacation, to usher a brand new year. This year is no exception. Switzerland seems to be Bollywood's favourite destination this year. From Kareena and Saif, to Virat and Anushka, celebrity couples are enjoying the picturesque mountains of Gstaad, in the Alpine country.
Karisma took to Instagram on Saturday to share pictures with Kareena, Saif and Taimur from their vacation. Clad in winter wear, the sibling duo enjoyed the chilly snow and also gorged on some scrumptious delicacies. Lolo also shared a few pictures from her gastronomy affair.
A close observation shows that the Pataudi-Kapoor clan stayed at the popular Hotel Olden. From exquisite cuisines to peaceful and elegant rooms, the royal family of Indian, wouldn’t settle for anything less. That being said, the cost per night at this luxury abode goes above Rs 1 Lakh. In the same price range, you can buy a brand new Royal Enfield Bullet bike.
On work front, Kareena is yet to watch her recent release Good Newwz, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Furthermore she will be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.
Meanwhile Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)