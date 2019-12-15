Parties galore, literary beginnings

Chic and slick
It was all very chic and classy as Kunika Singh hosted a tasteful champagne soiree to acquaint her near and dear friends to the latest collection of Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo that recently opened its store at Palladium.
Pinar Kaya (wife of the Consul General of Turkey), Sonia Hays (wife of the Consul General of New Zealand), Roopa Vohra, Deepika Gehani, Pria Kataaria Puri, Azmina Rahimtoola, Yasmin Morani, Priyanka Shergill, Sameena Khan, Malti Bhindi Jain, Rohini Macker, Radhika Seksaria, Meeta Mulchandani and Divya Agarwal among many more were there, having a good look at the attractive accessories. It was time for guests to live it up with Mumm’s champagne and hors d’oeuvres from The Runway Project by Pizza Express.
Garden delight
Famed artist Subhash Awchat attracted quite a gathering at the preview of his ‘Sacred Garden’ exhibition at Jehangir art gallery. You spotted Boney Kapoor with daughter Janhvi, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak, Milind Gunaji, Parvez Damania and many more.
The talk was that the exhibition emerges as a concept derived from the sacred groves known in Marathi as the Devrai, a part of the forest that is communally protected and has a significant religious connotation for the community that protects it.
Its uncontrolled, unkempt and ‘natural’ organic self is brought to flutter with colour. Well, guests admired each and every majestic painting on display.
Missing wine at the arty party!
Art and wine sure go together, that’s the general feeling, and everyone takes that for granted. But when the wine is missing people get fidgety and begin to comment.
Such was the case at two recent exhibitions at the same art gallery complex. The first was the show created around the icon of the Indian bull with intricate images of figures painted on the body of the bulls.
The guest of honour, an accomplished artist and wife of a famed singer, was heard apologising to her guests about the lack of the liquid in question, not that it was her fault. The second one was the one with superb paintings of nature and forests.
This was a high-profile one that saw the presence of Bollywood stars, but there was no wine. Someone remarked that perhaps because of the spiritual word in the title of the exhibition they did not see it proper to serve wine. To that another shot back that spiritual and spirits go together!
Sea and saw!
The splendour of the sea washed over you when you stepped into Kubelisque to catch Acropora, the underwater-themed show by Krésha Bajaj to mark her boutique’s first anniversary. Inspired by the ocean, the many models showcased the delicate and delightful designs.
And making their starry presence felt were Salman Khan, Arpita Khan, Sohail Khan, Dia Mirza, Samantha Prabhu, Kabir Khan, Kim Sharma, Simone Singh, Ujjwala Raut, Saira Bhanu, Shamita Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Chunky Pandey, Isha Koppikar, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Pragya Jaiswal, Laila Khan … the list goes on and on.
The superlative show was preceded by the cocktail hour with luxury drinks in full flow as people caught up with their old friends or made new ones. And the party continued after the show that enraptured the packed house.
Lit bit
The Royal Opera House was the splendid setting for the preview of the Jaipur Literature Festival, coming up from January 23 to 27. The programme, unveiled in partnership with Avid Learning and Citibank India, was vast and kaleidoscopic with various themes.
Present at the preview was Namita Gokhale, author and festival co-director, who spoke about her new novel ‘Jaipur Journals,’ William Dalrymple, historian and festival co-director who did a presentation on ‘Art, Forgotten Masters,’ Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, producers of JLF, Asad Lalljee, SVP, Essar Group, CEO of Avid Learning and curator, Royal Opera House Mumbai and Shinjini Kumar, Country Business Manager and MD, Consumer Bank, Citibank India. A live performance by singer and guitarist Harpreet added to the flavour at the post-preview reception around the Johnnie Walker bar.
