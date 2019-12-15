Parties galore, literary beginnings

Chic and slick

It was all very chic and classy as Kunika Singh hosted a tasteful champagne soiree to acquaint her near and dear friends to the latest collection of Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo that recently opened its store at Palladium.

Pinar Kaya (wife of the Consul General of Turkey), Sonia Hays (wife of the Consul General of New Zealand), Roopa Vohra, Deepika Gehani, Pria Kataaria Puri, Azmina Rahimtoola, Yasmin Morani, Priyanka Shergill, Sameena Khan, Malti Bhindi Jain, Rohini Macker, Radhika Seksaria, Meeta Mulchandani and Divya Agarwal among many more were there, having a good look at the attractive accessories. It was time for guests to live it up with Mumm’s champagne and hors d’oeuvres from The Runway Project by Pizza Express.

Garden delight

Famed artist Subhash Awchat attracted quite a gathering at the preview of his ‘Sacred Garden’ exhibition at Jehangir art gallery. You spotted Boney Kapoor with daughter Janhvi, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak, Milind Gunaji, Parvez Damania and many more.