Parth Samthaan to make his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon's 'Ghudchadhi'; watch video

Actor Parth Samthaan, best known for playing the role of Anurag Basu in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay', is all set to make his big Bollywood debut.

Parth's debut film 'Ghudchadhi' went on floors today. Directed by Binoy Gandhi, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Aruna Irani.

On Wednesday, Parth shared a video on Instagram to make the 'big' announcement.

"Announcement …and it had to be a Big one 😁😁😁 yes…Dreams do come true ❤️😇 @tseriesfilms and @keepdreamingpictures_ presents GHUDCHADHI," he captioned his post.

The film, with the script written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj and Binoy Gandhi, is touted to be filled with fun, romance, and drama.

'Ghudchadhi' is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a co-production between T-Series and Keep Dreaming pictures. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi.

Meanwhile, it may be mentioned that in 2021, Parth made his OTT debut with web series 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun' and for the first time, he essayed the role of a gangster.

In an interview with Spotboye last year, Parth had opened up about his Bollywood debut and had shared that he is elated and is keeping his fingers crossed. He also said that he wants to give his hundred percent towards the film and wants to make sure that everything works out well.

Parth became a household name and gained huge popularity as Manik from 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan'. Post that, the actor went on to host a couple of TV shows and also did several music videos.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 06:26 PM IST