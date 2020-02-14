'Part 2 will be made when part 1 will make money': Vicky Kaushal on 'Bhoot' sequel

Vicky Kaushal will be starting the year on a scary note as he is currently gearing up for the release of the film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. As is evident from the title of the film, the makers plan on having a sequel to the film.

During a recent media interaction, Vicky Kaushal was asked if he will be seen in the sequel as well. Responding to the same, Vick said, "It depends on certain factors. Part 2 will be made when part 1 will make money. It also depends on how much the audience likes me in part 1, based on which the makers will decide whether to keep me or not."

Talking further on what makes Bhoot different from the other horror films in the past, Vicky said, "I think the freshness comes from the fact that it is really sticking to the genre. There is no side track, no album of songs, or comic relief or anything could be a lure to get the audience to watch a horror film. It is just a horror film and nothing else. This film is a mix of psycho-thriller and pure horror. As you have seen in the posters that there is a paranormal entity and is not something that is going on in your head. If people like this, then we can keep evolving with this."

Zee Studios presents Bhoot - The Haunted Ship, a Dharma Productions film. The film directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh is slated to release on 21st February. It also features Bhumi Pednerkar and Ashutosh Rana.

This article was originally published by Bollywood Hungama.