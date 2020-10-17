Paris Beheading: Swara Bhasker, Kangana Ranaut, and other celebs react to the gruesome incident

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the slaying for murder with a suspected terrorist motive, the prosecutor's office said. The gruesome incident occurred in the town of Eragny, in the Val d'Oise region northwest of Paris.

A police official said the suspect, armed with a knife and an airsoft gun was shot to death by police about 600 meters (yards) from where the male teacher was killed.

The teacher had been threatened after opening a discussion the debate, the police official told The Associated Press.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the beheading of a teacher in a north-western suburb of Paris an "Islamist terrorist attack", and pledged quick and firm action by his government to combat extremism.

"One of our fellow citizens was murdered today because he was teaching students freedom of expression," Macron told the media on Friday evening after visiting the middle school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine hours after the attack.

"It is a teacher that this terrorist killed because he wanted to destroy the Republic...destroy the possibility of making our children free citizens," he added.

Macron stressed that terrorists will not divide France and obscurantism will not win.

Last month, a man stabbed two people outside the former offices in central Paris of satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo, which publishes controversial cartoons, including those of Prophet Muhammad.

The offices were the scene of an attack in January 2015 that saw 12 people killed, including many of the magazine's staff.

Fourteen people are currently on trial over the attack.

On November 13, 2015, a series of terrorist attacks hit Paris and the city's northern suburb. Some 130 people were killed in several mass shootings and suicide bombings.

Earlier in August, Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin said that the risk of terror attacks in France remains extremely high, adding that 8,132 individuals had been registered on a national warning list of Islamist radicalisation.

