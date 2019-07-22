Parineeti Chopra uses Rs 1.3 Lakh Fendi bag to cover her eyes from paparazzi flash

Parineeti Chopra is busy promoting her next film Jabariya Jodi with co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Both are busy visiting the different states for promotion. Yesterday Parineeti was returning from Ahmedabad, when she was snapped by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.
In one of those snaps we caught the very beautiful tote bag which Pari was holding. The actress was carrying FENDI Leather-appliquéd coated-canvas black tote which is for $ 1890 USD which costs around Rs 1.3 Lakh. Parineeti was in all Pink gorgeous pink ensemble and this black tote was an apt combination to carry.
On work front, she will share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in 'Jabariya Jodi' and soon she will begin a shooting for 'The Girl on the Train'. Alongside she is also prepping for the titular role in ace badminton player Saina Nehwal’s biopic.
