Parineeti Chopra turns water baby in a Gucci swimsuit worth Rs 25K!

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took a break from work to indulge in some quality time with her recent Maldives vacation. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share bout of her dreamy pictures near the deep-blue ocean waters.
In one photograph, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor is seen chilling by the ocean and in the other one, Chopra can be seen sitting in a hammock in the middle of the ocean.
"Give me some ocean and I am HAPPPYYY!!! Almost my second home Maldives and diving = Perfection," Chopra captioned one of the pictures.
Clad in a Gucci black swimsuit, that costs Rs 25,000 approximately, Pari is indeed enjoying her time off.
Late in December, the 31-year-old actor made her way to the valleys of Austria and posted photographs from the vacation.
On the work front, the actor was last seen in director Prashant Singh's comedy-drama 'Jabariya Jodi' opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. Chopra will next be seen portraying the role of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal in the biographical drama 'Saina'.
With inputs from ANI
