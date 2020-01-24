Parineeti Chopra turns water baby in a Gucci swimsuit worth Rs 25K!

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took a break from work to indulge in some quality time with her recent Maldives vacation. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share bout of her dreamy pictures near the deep-blue ocean waters.

In one photograph, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor is seen chilling by the ocean and in the other one, Chopra can be seen sitting in a hammock in the middle of the ocean.

"Give me some ocean and I am HAPPPYYY!!! Almost my second home Maldives and diving = Perfection," Chopra captioned one of the pictures.