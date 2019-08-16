Parineeti Chopra to stay sober for 'The Girl on the Train's alcoholic character

Parineeti Chopra is now in London shooting for the Hindi remake of a very dark brooding intense British drama The Girl On The Train for which the marvellous Emily Blunt was nominated for the BAFTA award for the best actress. The role is that of an alcoholic woman who has delusional images of horrible happenings in a home that she sees from a train every day.

Ms Blunt drank her way through the performance. Apparently, she was on alcohol right through the shooting of the film to remain in character. Parineeti has no such ambitions. “I am not drinking, just acting,” she divulges