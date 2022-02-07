Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra's 'Hasee Toh Phasee' clocks eight years, director Vinil Mathew gets nostalgic

Director Vinil Mathew's 'Hasee Toh Phasee', starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, completed eight years today.

The unconventional yet relatable love story has earned cult status over the years.

Vinil Mathew took on a challenging plot for his debut project, and dare we say, the filmmaker gave us a cinematic gem to cherish.

'Hasee Toh Phasee' opened to rave reviews for its refreshing take on love stories, lead characters, and a brilliant screenplay. The film to date is cine lovers' all-time favourite.

While talking about the film, Vinil said, "Hasee Toh Phasee is very close to my heart and not only because it was my debut project but also because it gave me a lot to explore as a filmmaker. I had a great time working on it, and I am so glad that the audience is still showering it with so much love."

"It was a challenging call to take Sidharth out of his heroic image and have him play an unheroic hero. Similarly, Parineeti portrayed a new shade of a lead female character,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vinil is riding high on the blockbuster success of 'Haseen Dillruba'. The whodunit drama became the most-watched film on the streaming platform in 2021.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 01:15 PM IST