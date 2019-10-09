Parineeti Chopra shares intense training session for Saina Nehwal biopic

Seems like Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character for her upcoming film where she will be essaying the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal.

Ever since the 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' actor announced that she would portray the role of the badminton player on the big screen, fans have been eagerly awaiting the film's release.

Parineeti has also been posting photographs from her training sessions and it's safe to say that the actor is certainly sweating it out on the court! Taking to Instagram, Parineeti announced that shooting for the film will commence soon. The actor also posted a picture of herself, dressed in an orange t-shirt and black shorts, after a game of intense badminton at the Thane Badminton Academy.

"Getting there ... shoot begins SOOOON! #SainaNehwalBiopic," Parineeti captioned the post.