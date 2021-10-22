Parineeti Chopra says she will do THIS on her 33rd birthday, reveals her 'biggest present'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is having a "working birthday" this year, which she tags as her "biggest present" as she has received appreciation for her films which the actress didn't get in the last couple of years.

Parineeti, who turned 33 on Friday, in a chat with IANS, talked about her celebrations this year.

She said: "I am in Nepal right now and I am shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's film called 'Uunchaai'. It's going to be very much a working birthday and I am very excited because I have been shooting and travelling a lot this year. This is what I had imagined how this year's birthday would be given the kind of year that I have had. So it is perfect and I am excited."

The actress is over-the-moon with the response she has got for her releases 'The Girl On The Train', 'Saina' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

She tags 2021 as her biggest birthday present.

"Lot of my friends and family have been joking about what do you want as a birthday present...I have been telling them that I have already got my birthday present. 2021 was my birthday present."

She added: "The kind of accolades and appreciation I got for my films which I hadn't get in the last couple of years was the biggest birthday present for me so I already feel that on the work front, I am in a great place...We have been shooting for the past two weeks in Nepal. A working birthday in middle of the mountains is exactly what a 2021 birthday should be for me. So I am feeling humble and thankful."

'Uunchai' also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher. Details related to the plot are still under wraps.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 01:26 PM IST