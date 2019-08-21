Parineeti Chopra looks bruised and scared in the first look of 'The Girl On The Train'

Parineeti Chopra has interesting projects lined up after she went on a signing spree. The actress has been roped in for a thriller, The Girl On The Train remake which went on floor in London.

Sharing the first look on social media, Parineeti Chopra is a woman in extreme shock in the photo. The actress is in a bathtub while covered in blood. “Something I’ve never done before. And the most difficult character I have ever played in my life. #FirstLook #TheGirlOnTheTrain @RelianceEnt @Shibasishsarkar @amblin,” she captioned it.