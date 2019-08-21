Parineeti Chopra looks bruised and scared in the first look of 'The Girl On The Train'

Parineeti Chopra has interesting projects lined up after she went on a signing spree. The actress has been roped in for a thriller, The Girl On The Train remake which went on floor in London.
Sharing the first look on social media, Parineeti Chopra is a woman in extreme shock in the photo. The actress is in a bathtub while covered in blood. “Something I’ve never done before. And the most difficult character I have ever played in my life. #FirstLook #TheGirlOnTheTrain @RelianceEnt @Shibasishsarkar @amblin,” she captioned it.
The Girl On The Train, Hollywood thriller, was based Paula Hawkins’ novel with the same name. The 2016 film starred the critically acclaimed Emily Blunt and was directed by Tate Taylor. The film also starred Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans, Allison Janney, Édgar Ramírezand Lisa Kudrow. It revolved around a divorced woman who is an alcoholic. She becomes a suspect in a missing person’s investigation.
Anil D. Ambani led Reliance Entertainment will produce the official Hindi remake of Paula Hawkins’ 2015 runaway bestseller, The Girl On The Train. The thriller will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.
