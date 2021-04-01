Parineeti Chopra goes nude in a wagon for sizzling photoshoot

Speaking about creating her own identity in the entertainment industry, Parineeti told IANS, "When people saw me as a bubbly girl, I wasn't faking it. That is surely a side of me, but I am a little more serious as a person than that people think of me. I think it would not be right to say that I feel liberated now because I never felt imprisoned.”

“I choose to work with my gut feeling when I took a film, I choose to dress in a certain way, appear at certain public events. I am not rebelling; I am just being myself. I am following my heart and my gut feeling, so this is me and I am happy," shared the actress.

On work front, Parineeti is thrilled to feature in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next 'Animal' as the film has given her the opportunity to work alongside the likes of Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Reportedly billed as a dark thriller, the film marks Vanga's second Hindi directorial after the massive success of 2019's 'Kabir Singh'.

Chopra, who is scheduled to start the film later this year, said the script of the film is "stunning".

"I've also spent time with the director and I love him as a person. Being on that set will be extremely exciting. I'm grateful and humbled they thought of me for the film. I am happy the director had confidence in me to pull off the role," she added.

'Animal' is slated to be released on Dussehra 2022.