Parineeti Chopra celebrates sister Priyanka's birthday in a chilled out way; see pic

New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra is making sure that her sister Priyanka Chopra's 37th birthday is the best she's ever had. After the grand celebration in Miami, Priyanka is now rejoicing with friends and family on a yacht trip and her sister's latest social media post is the proof of it.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actor shared a picture on Instagram, where she can be seen looking fresh in a white off-shoulder top, sitting along Priyanka, who stole the show in a colorful striped dress.

"Miami done right! Chill day on the boat laughing, dancing and making merry. Best way to celebrate a bday I'd say," Parineeti captioned the post.