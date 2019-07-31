Parineeti Chopra calls her life ‘a mess’ post break up

Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her next titled Jabariya Jodi. The actress is busy promoting the film, and during an interview with indiatoday.in she opened up about going throw a rough heartbreak. She even talked about how it affected her life, which felt like a mess at the time to her.

Parineeti’s relationship with assistant director Charit Desai, though never confirmed or denied by the actress was well talked about. Over the years she has managed to keep her private life private, however without revealing the name of her ex-boyfriend, she opened up about the break up and how her family helped her through it.

"I have gone through one big heartbreak and I think it'll be the only one. Honestly, I was a mess. It was the worst time in my life because I had not seen any kind of rejection till then. I needed my family the most."

She added also revealed the heartbreak helped become a more mature person. "But if anything changed in terms of maturity, it's all because of that. I thank God for giving me that phase early on in my life," said the actress. When asked about her relationship with Charit, she responded, "I like to keep some mystery around it. I don't like to confirm or deny it."

Parineeti will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in next that is a rom-com revolving about kidnapping grooms in Bihar. She is also working on the Saina Nehwal biopic.