Bollywood

Updated on

Parineeti Chopra birthday special: 10 times 'Ishaqzaade' actress left the internet swooning

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Thursday.

Parineeti Chopra birthday special: 10 times 'Ishaqzaade' actress left the internet swooning

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Thursday. The actress, who often commemorates the big day with exotic vacations, is likely have a lowkey birthday this year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First cousin of global icon Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti made her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh's 2011 romantic comedy 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'. The actress, who had bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, then starred in YRF's 'Ishaqzaade', alongside Arjun Kapoor. Following the box office success of the romantic comedy, Parineeti was seen in films like ' 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Golmaal Again' and more.

While her career graphic has had its own ups and downs, over the years the chirpy queen has won the audience with her bubbly characters and energy on screen. From dropping jaws with her amazing weight loss transformation to winning hearts with soulful vocals, Parineeti Chopra has impressed her fans over and over again.

On her 32nd birthday, here are 10 times she left the internet swooning over her beautiful pictures:

View this post on Instagram

They said glam. I thought BLACK â ï¸ #Frozen2

A post shared by Parineeti â­ (@parineetichopra) on

View this post on Instagram

Band Baaja Baaraat (my version). ð£â«ï¸

A post shared by Parineeti â­ (@parineetichopra) on

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in