Parineeti Chopra birthday special: 10 times 'Ishaqzaade' actress left the internet swooning

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Thursday. The actress, who often commemorates the big day with exotic vacations, is likely have a lowkey birthday this year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First cousin of global icon Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti made her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh's 2011 romantic comedy 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'. The actress, who had bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, then starred in YRF's 'Ishaqzaade', alongside Arjun Kapoor. Following the box office success of the romantic comedy, Parineeti was seen in films like ' 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Golmaal Again' and more.

While her career graphic has had its own ups and downs, over the years the chirpy queen has won the audience with her bubbly characters and energy on screen. From dropping jaws with her amazing weight loss transformation to winning hearts with soulful vocals, Parineeti Chopra has impressed her fans over and over again.

On her 32nd birthday, here are 10 times she left the internet swooning over her beautiful pictures: