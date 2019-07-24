Parineeti Chopra and Madhuri Dixit's 'Chane Ke Khet Mein' step boomerang is the cutest ever!

After celebrating the special birthday of her Mimi Di aka Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra has now returned to the bay to promote her forthcoming film Jabariya Jodi. While her co-star Sidharth Malhotra has been continuing with the same, the actress decided to join the same. Her first stop for it was the sets of the ongoing reality show Dance Deewane 2. The show has Madhuri Dixit as one of the co-judges and needless to say, having Parineeti as one of the guests of the show only added to the fun element. In fact, the two actresses even shook a leg on the popular ‘Chane Ke Khet Mein’.

We all know how popular Madhuri Dixit and her dancing skills are! The actress has given some evergreen dance numbers in the 90s that continue to be a part of the playlist even today. Amongst them is the iconic ‘Chane Ke Khet Mein’ from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Anjaam. Parineeti Chopra, who was also twinning with the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress in black, decided to a small boomerang and the latter even shared it on her official Twitter handle. Here, have a look at the same: