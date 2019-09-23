Parineeti Chopra already missing 'The Girl on the Train' as she leaves London

After seven long and hectic weeks of filming for 'The Girl on the Train', Parineeti Chopra is waving bye to London as the actor wrapped up the shooting for the film.

"So I leave London after 7 weeks, finishing The Girl On The Train," the actor wrote on Instagram.

As she bid adieu to the city, the 30-year old confessed that the film is going to stay with her even after completing its shoot.

"Words fail me. Feelings overwhelm me. This is a film that has for the first time, stayed with me after I've finished it." She added.

"A character that will live inside me permanently. I miss her. I miss playing her. I feel like I've grown up. I feel so much. But most of all, I feel grateful. Life-changing, in an understatement," she wrote for her character.

While it might be hard for some to get the same feeling, Anushka Sharma found resonance with the sentiments.

"I feel you!" she commented on the post.