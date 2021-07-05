Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal to play Mumbai gangster Chhota Rajan in 'Dongri To Dubai' series

Young actor Aditya Rawal, son of the veteran Paresh Rawal, who made his acting debut with the ZEE5 original film "Bamfaad" is all set to step into the shoes of Mumbai gangster Chhota Rajan for his upcoming series.

According to a report by News18, junior Rawal has been roped in for Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production venture “Dongri To Dubai”, a real-life crime thriller.

The series will see Avinash Tiwari essay Dawood Ibrahim.

Rajan was a protégé of Ibrahim before they turned into each other's archnemesis.

The series is based on S Hussain Zaidi’s book of the same name.

The report further states that "Dongri To Dubai" revolves arround Dawood's journey and also touches upon his relationship with Rajan.

Rawal was chosen since the makers wanted a young and fresh face.

In an interview with IANS last year, Rawal said that as a debutant, it wasnt easy for him to bag the project and that he had his share of struggle too.

"I am fortunate to have everything that I have dreamt of, but (I have it) after three years of struggle. Not that I have got everything on a platter, and perhaps that is why I value everything. I studied in NYU, auditioned, did theatre and wrote stories. I have done everything that a struggler does in his initial days," claimed Aditya.

Aditya has studied creative writing abroad, so does it make him a better judge of a script? "Most definitely yes. I think studying scriptwriting and doing theatres in London and NYC has given me a better understanding of the craft. It will help me in future to choose the right script. I understand the intention of a writer in the process of creating a character better," he replied.

Meanwhile on work front, Rawal is currently working on a film with director Hansal Mehta.